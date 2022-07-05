ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Joan Hart Rewears 21-Year-Old Dress ‘That Has Decorated My Changing Shape’ for 4th of July

By Robyn Merrett
 4 days ago
Melissa Joan Hart at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Watching Party to Benefit Janie’s Fund in Los Angeles on April 3, 2022. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Some things never go out of style! Melissa Joan Hart proved this is true when she sported a 21-year-old dress for the 4th of July.

On Independence Day, the actress, 46, shared a carousel of images via Instagram, which showed her rocking a red, eagle-adorned tank dress while soaking up the sun in Lake Tahoe. “The eagle dress has landed,” Hart began in the caption of the social media post. In addition to the present-day photos, she also uploaded images of the dress from previous years, including one shot of her wearing the look while pregnant.

Melissa Joan Hart. Courtesy Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram

“A little history about this dress that has decorated my always changing shape for 21 years now,” the Drive Me Crazy actress continued. She went on to explain that she purchased the frock in Australia in 2000 and wore it on the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno after 9/11 in 2001. “I only wore red, white and blue for the better part of a year,” the Melissa Explains It all author shared.

Hart said the dress then “became a July 4th staple in my Tahoe closet in 2008 and I have since worn it every year minus 2019 when I spent Independence Day on the east coast.”

She also included a photo of herself in the look while posing with Bryan Cranston and Hilary Duff. “Happy July 4th to my fellow Americans,” Hart added.

Earlier on Monday, Hart shared other moments from the holiday. “Water rescue simulation exercise to follow up the parachuting. Check out my TikTok to see the first part of this patriotic fun!” she captioned a video of an aircraft over the water. She also posted selfies of herself with husband Mark Wilkerson and a few friends. “Happy place for a happy 4th,” she wrote alongside the images.

Melissa Joan Hart. Courtesy Melissa Joan Hart/Instagram

Hart and Wilkerson, 45, tied the knot in 2003 and are the parents of sons Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 9.

Her family’s Lake Tahoe getaway comes after she and her brood traveled to Costa Rica. “Going! Going! Gone Waterfall rappelling in #CostaRica was one of the loveliest things I’ve experienced,” the Melissa & Joey star captioned a slideshow of photos of herself enjoying the excursion on July 1.

The next day, Hart shared a video of her kids enjoying a waterslide. “It’s always a good day when there is a slide involved,” she said of the fun moment.

