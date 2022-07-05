ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan DNR to Auction 188 Surplus Land Parcels in August and September

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake frontage, river frontage, and vacant forested acreage surrounded by privately owned land are the types of land parcels available in the next round of Michigan Department of Natural Resources surplus public land auctions, set for Aug. 2-Sept. 9. The department is preparing 188 such properties for sale throughout...

www.dbusiness.com

95.3 MNC

Michigan panel seeks more safety info about proposed tunnel under the lakes

A regulatory panel in Michigan has requested more information on a Great Lakes oil tunnel plan. Thursday, the state’s Public Service Commission voted unanimously to seek further information about the potential for electrical fires, explosions, and other risks that could arise from the construction of a tunnel. Enbridge Energy...
100.7 WITL

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
abc10up.com

Michigan DNR Seeking Public Input on 2022 Wolf Management Plan

Michigan DNR is seeking input for their 2022 wolf management plan. The plan was first introduced in 2008, was last updated in 2015, and is set for another update this year. Public input can be done through an online questionnaire, which you can find linked below. The plan’s draft includes scientific literature and input from the wolf management advisory council. The update looks to address four main goals, as laid out in the DNR’s draft; maintain a viable wolf population the state’s forests, facilitate wolf related benefits, minimize conflicts with the species, and conduct science based socially responsible management of wolves. In the mid seventies wolf populations in the state were nearly wiped out. Today Michigan has a healthy population of wolves in the Upper Peninsula, totaling 700 animals. The management plant will be available for comment until August 4th.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI
dbusiness.com

Novi’s Elite Fire Safety Purchased by California Firm

Sciens Building Solutions, a holding company in San Francisco focused on the fire detection and security services sector, has acquired Novi’s Elite Fire Safety. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Elite Fire Safety was founded in 2007 in Lake Orion, where it established a foundation in the metro...
NOVI, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Named the Healthiest in the State

Summer offers plenty of opportunities to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other areas of America, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest Michigan counties in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
go955.com

New name, same pest: Spongy Moth outbreaks in Michigan

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Last summer you may have seen trees covered in caterpillars, with their droppings falling from the canopy, and spongy brown egg masses on every surface. This has been a common sight throughout Michigan’s forests according to the Van Buren Conservation District in Paw...
PAW PAW, MI
100.7 WITL

How Effective Are Michigan’s Wind Turbines?

Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
MICHIGAN STATE

