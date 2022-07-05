Michigan DNR to Auction 188 Surplus Land Parcels in August and September

Michigan DNR is seeking input for their 2022 wolf management plan. The plan was first introduced in 2008, was last updated in 2015, and is set for another update this year. Public input can be done through an online questionnaire, which you can find linked below. The plan’s draft includes scientific literature and input from the wolf management advisory council. The update looks to address four main goals, as laid out in the DNR’s draft; maintain a viable wolf population the state’s forests, facilitate wolf related benefits, minimize conflicts with the species, and conduct science based socially responsible management of wolves. In the mid seventies wolf populations in the state were nearly wiped out. Today Michigan has a healthy population of wolves in the Upper Peninsula, totaling 700 animals. The management plant will be available for comment until August 4th.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO