Police searching for man they say shot driver to death in Rome

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Stephano Green (Rome Police Department)

ROME, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who they say shot a driver to death in Rome.

Rome police were called to reports of a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m. on Tolbert Street.

Officers found the driver, identified as 40-year-old Derricus Whatley, behind the wheel with a gunshot wound. Whatley was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, 20-year-old Stephano Green on murder charges. Police are still searching for him.

It’s unclear if Whatley knew the suspect or what prompted the shooting.

Anyone who knows where Green might be is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

