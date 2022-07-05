Pair charged in woman’s death, ruled homicide

A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured. A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene. Special prosecutor Stephanie Watson was assigned to the case March 24, 2020. Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022. This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.

