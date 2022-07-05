ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MO

Pair charged in woman’s death, ruled homicide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been charged with murder in connection with the May disappearance of a 20-year-old woman. Lawrence Schanda and Teresa Baumgartner, who lived together in Millersville, have been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation for allegedly killing Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong...

Jackson PD asks for help identifying suspect in alleged assault

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man in a photo who is a suspect in an alleged assault. If you know any information about this person, contact Officer Shuck at kshuck@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151 ext. 2120, tip@jacksonpd.org or message police through the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.
One person recovering after shooting on Cole Street

A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to Cole Street Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired call with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm. A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee’s vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, about 50 feet in front of Lee’s vehicle. The person Lee was speaking with said he heard four to five shots and then she was shot. He said he did not know the shooter and saw a white model Chevrolet Malibu drive past, going south, continuing down Cole before turning east onto Ann Street. Multiple officers searched the area and located a shell casing and Lee’s vehicle was also shot three times. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 2023

A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured. A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene. Special prosecutor Stephanie Watson was assigned to the case March 24, 2020. Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022. This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.
Cape Girardeau Police investigate 2 incidents of gunshots fired on July 4

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received two separate reports of gunshots on Monday. The first occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation. Officers later responded to shots fired at 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. Shell casings were located by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness reported seeing an individual fire a gun in the air. No injuries occurred or damage to property.
Victim identified in Marion, IL shooting

A victim has been identified in a shooting in Marion, IL. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Griffith Lane around 10:50 pm on Wednesday, June 29th. 57-year-old Shawn Adams was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by the Williamson Coroner’s Office. A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and has been initially charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and first degree murder. The juvenile is being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance.
A Carbondale teenager is missing and police ask for help in finding him

A Carbondale teenager is missing. The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Keantre Ducksworth. He was last seen on Friday at about 3 p.m. in the 500 block of West Willow Street. Ducksworth is described as 5’07” tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with...
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
Cape Police respond to armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau was robbed Sunday night. Around 9:45 p.m., officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Broadway. Witnesses said the armed man displayed a handgun before stealing money from the register. The dollar amount was not reported and no one was injured. The suspect fled on foot from Marco’s Pizza. The suspect is described as “a taller white male in a white hooded sweatshirt, khaki shorts, dark shoes and possibly tattoos on his lower legs.” Anyone with more information can contact the police department at (573) 335-6621.
Dexter man accused of stabbing Mayfield man during fight

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man is accused of stabbing a western Kentucky man during a fight. Timothy Early, 35, of Dexter, was arrested for first-degree assault. According to Mayfield police, they were dispatched to an assault on South 12th Street around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
Perryville Police Officers save woman from burning apartment

Woman says her family was dodging bullets at Fourth of July parade where 7 were killed. ‘The talent pool has become the talent puddle’; sheriff gets creative with hiring. City of St. Louis ‘evaluating’ police strategy after at least 19 shot, 7 killed over holiday weekend. Work...
I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 is now open after a crash involving a semi blocked southbound lanes earlier today. The Lake Egypt Fire Protection District reported that I-57 southbound lanes were completely blocked due to a semi accident. ISP District 13 says they responded to a single-vehicle crash around...
