Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD: 88-year-old woman found shot to death on front porch

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR, Kaitor Kay/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for the suspect(s) in an 88-year-old woman’s shooting death on the city’s northeast side Saturday evening.

According to the incident report, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of NE 14th Pl. around 9 p.m. Saturday to check the welfare of a person.

The scene of a shooting that left an 88-year-old woman dead on her porch. Image KFOR

Upon arrival, they found 88-year-old Velma Walker deceased from gunfire on the front porch of the home.

“It’s very unusual to see somebody at this age become a victim of a homicide,” said MSgt. Gary Knight. “I don’t remember the last time we saw an 88-year-old person shot to death as a victim of a homicide.”

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

“Very tragic case, shocking case. If anyone out there has information on this case, we need to hear from them,” Knight said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

