ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What we know about the deadly multi-state Listeria outbreak

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvmE9_0gVMpc5V00

SARASOTA, Fla. — Health officials are investigating after 23 people in 10 states fell ill, including an Illinois resident that died.

The Florida Department of Health, CDC, public health and regulatory officials and the FDA are investigating after 23 people have gotten sick from Listeria monocytogenes. Here’s what we know about the status of the investigation, and what may be behind the illnesses.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause the serious infection Listeriosis. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The CDC says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

What are the symptoms of invasive listeriosis?

Invasive listeriosis happens when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild. However, the CDC says infection during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Symptoms in non-pregnant people can ve severe, The CDC says almost one in 20 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.

Symptoms in people who are pregnant

  • fever
  • flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue

Symptoms in people who are not pregnant

  • fever
  • flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue
  • headache
  • stiff neck
  • confusion
  • loss of balance
  • seizures

Where have the illnesses been reported?

Most of the people that got sick live in Florida. However, the CDC says eight people traveled to Florida in the month before getting sick. However, the significance of this has not been confirmed.

Of the people who have gotten sick, 22 people have been hospitalized, and one death has been reported in Illinois. Five pregnant people got sick, resulting in the loss of one of the pregnancies.

When did people get sick?

The CDC says symptoms of severe illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but can start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after. In this outbreak, illnesses have been reported as far back as January 2021.

The CDC says recent illnesses may not be reported, as it usually takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. The true number of people involved in this outbreak is likely higher than the reported amount, as some people recover without medical care and are not tested.

What is the source of the infections?

While health officials are still trying to determine the exact source of the infections, it has been linked to ice cream. Of the 17 people that health officials interviewed about the foods they ate in the month before getting sick, 14 reported eating ice cream.

Only 13 people remembered details about the type of ice cream they ate. Six of those reported eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream, or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the company.

This ice cream was only sold in Florida. In a statement, Big Olaf Creamery said while the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, “it is only speculation” that their ice cream is the culprit.

Regarding the investigation for possible listeria contamination:

For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases. I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday, July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS, and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and wellbeing of the public is our first priority.

– Big Olaf Creamery via Instagram

The CDC says public health investigators are using a system that manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. This same method was used to identify the source of the Jif peanut butter Salmonella outbreak.

The investigation showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. The CDC says this means people in the outbreak likely got sick from the same food.

What is being done to prevent infections?

While no recalls have been issued yet, Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling its ice cream products.

The CDC recommends that people with the company’s products at home throw away any remaining products People should also clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched the ice cream products.

Businesses should clean and disinfect any areas and equipment that may have touched the company’s products, including ice cream scoops and other serving utensils.

The investigation into the infections remains ongoing as of the time of this report. health officials are collecting different types of data to try to pin down the source of the infections.

Until health officials learn more, the CDC is advising people at higher risks for severe Listeria illness to contact their healthcare provider if they have any symptoms. Healthcare providers should report any listeriosis illnesses to their health department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
State
Florida State
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is Illinois' Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Illinois hospital scored the highest.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

California adds Indiana to travel list over transgender sports law

California added Indiana to its growing list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws it views as discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ community. The response comes after Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1041 and overrode a veto from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The law prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls school […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bacteria
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Study: SUVs Are Indeed Death Machines for Children, Blacks

Children are eight times more likely to be killed if struck by an SUV as opposed to a standard passenger car — and SUVs cause a disproportionate amount of death across all age groups, and decidedly more so for African-Americans, a horrifying new study reveals. According to the study...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The US Sun

Six states sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of Americans – are you eligible for stimulus funds

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
OHIO STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

Indiana saw biggest drop in gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The average national gas price soared to more than $5 per gallon in early June before finally beginning to taper off as the Fourth of July approached. As of Wednesday, the national average was $4.78, according to AAA. Indiana saw the largest monthly drop in price, down 34 cents per […]
INDIANA STATE
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Sheriffs Denounce Pritzker Order That Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jails

Sheriffs around Illinois are denouncing Governor JB Pritzker’s move to extend an executive order related to mentally ill county jail inmates. The new order renews the suspension of the state’s requirement to find psychiatric beds for inmates within 20 days after they’re found mentally unfit to stand trial. Pritzker issued that order this week… even as his Department of Human Services is in a court battle with Sangamon County over routinely failing to find suitable treatment beds for inmates within that 20-day timeframe. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association says the move is adding to the financial strain on county jails and jeopardizing the safety of jail inmates and staff.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy