SummerQuest Program at York County Libraries

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
PINE GROVE, Pa. — Towa, a two-and-a-half-year-old wolf hybrid, is being taken care of at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove. But the shelter manager Shannon Shuttlesworth didn't know Towa's breed when her owner gave her up in May. "We don't normally come across a wolf or a...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are on the move to help more families own a home. York Habitat for Humanity is moving to “Restore” to a new location on South Albemarle Street in York. Restore sells donated furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances at a discount.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The milky white water seen in a southwestern Adams County creek Thursday was the result of a pump malfunction at a nearby quarry, according to state and local environmental officials and a spokesperson with the quarry company. A "mechanical malfunction" involving a pump used to...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Kreider Farms in Lancaster County celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday with free ice cream scoops and a new flavor. The local business has produced milk and ice cream under the Kreider Farms label for five decades. Since July is also National Ice Cream Month, the business celebrated by handing out free ice cream to the community.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is inviting the public to view an online plan display regarding the project to replace the Route 3022 Maclay Street Bridge over the Northern Southern Rail Yard in Harrisburg. PennDOT has also announced an in-person meeting for July 19. The project extends from Maclay...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City Police Officer who was accused in 2020 of reenacting George Floyd’s public murder by police officers has resigned as part of an agreement with the city. The agreement will pay Clayton Swartz $82,000, according to the City of York following two...
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A major Lancaster County intersection will be closed for several months. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Fruitville Pike / Temperance Hill Road / Holly Tree Road Intersections will be closed to all traffic starting on July 8. The closing will be for...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Housing Authority of the City of York announced that they will be renovating three public housing communities in the northern part of York City. The three communities, Parkway Homes, Parkway Homes Extended, and Smyser Street Cottages, provide crucial affordable housing for residents in York City.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning on Thursday, July 7, and lasting until November 1, there will be a detour in place around Mullberry Street located in South Allison Hill in the city of Harrisburg. According to Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Mulberry street is closed from the bridge to...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — From groceries to gas the price of just about everything has been on the rise lately, including travel. That's why FOX43 has been taking you to destinations right in your own backyard, perfect for day trips that won't break the bank. As temperatures heat up...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Thursday, July 7 that the ramp from Route 22 eastbound to Interstate 81 North in Dauphin County will be closing for about two months for preservation work. The ramp will close Monday, July 18, and reopen on Sept. 18, 2022, weather...
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has road rage, and she's not even driving. Cindy Knier said the noise coming from a nearby bridge is driving her crazy, and she turned to the 8 On Your Side team to get some answers. "It would be great...
Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of two new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support business growth in Allegheny and Cumberland counties that will help create and retain 24 jobs. “The PIDA loans approved today will provide the support needed for these businesses to create...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
The Maclay Street Bridge in Harrisburg would be widened to five lanes and also get bike lanes, according to a proposal unveiled by PennDOT on Friday. The bridge, located just south of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, is considered a major gateway to the city, used by more than 25,000 vehicles per day.
YORK, Pa. — York's police commissioner is frustrated by the continuing violence in the city but remains dedicated to connecting with the community. For the past two years Michael Muldrow takes a weekly walk through parts of York. Thursday night, WGAL News 8's Jeremy Jenkins went with him. You can watch that story above.
There was an old lady who lived in a shoe, and now you can too – at least for a little while. The Haines Shoe House in York County, Pennsylvania, is getting new owners, and they plan to turn the home into an Airbnb. The new owners said they...
