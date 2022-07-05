ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Martin’s to give employees annual summer vacay July 18th-25th

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a tradition at Martin’s Mexican Restaurant in Jasper, a summer vacation for the staff to let them unwind...

Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — The Old Pirate and his Sabine River Ferry

Entrance into and exit from Orange County is simple today because of bridges. In the 19th Century, it was not that simple. A traveler either swam the rivers and bayous or crossed on a ferry. The ferry on the Sabine River north of Orange was operated by Richard Ballew, who...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper ISD requests two additional school resource officers

The Jasper City Council will be meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday and among the items on the agenda is a request from the Jasper Independent School District for two additional school resource officers. School Superintendent John Seybold said Friday that the request is in the wake of the recent...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Drowning reported on the north end of Lake Sam Rayburn

Texas Parks and Wildlife says that a drowning occurred Thursday on the north end of Lake Sam Rayburn. Game Wardens say it happened near Shirley Creek Marina, which is about 5 miles south of Etoile. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is quoting Game Warden Randy Stovall as saying that the...
LUFKIN, TX
kogt.com

Back to School event set for July 30

Gate City Guild #42 and Stars of Gate City #57 are joining together to ensure students will have needed schools supplies when they return to class in the fall. The organizations’ annual Back to School event will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Lions Park located at 1802 Main Street in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

West Orange to Demolish 4 Properties

The West Orange City Council met Tuesday, July 5, and approved to condemn four delinquent properties in the city. Two of the property owners attended the meeting and asked for alternatives to demolition. Building Official Michael Corbett for the city reviewed the four structures that all had been residences but...
WEST ORANGE, TX
KLTV

Man drowns in Sam Rayburn Reservoir after falling off pier

ETOILE, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that a man drowned near the Shirley Creek Marina in the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday. According to Game Warden Randy Stovall, Thursday afternoon a 68-year-old male was fishing on a pier when he fell into the water. Stovall said eye witnesses described the incident looking as though the man had lost his balance while checking his fishing line before falling in. Stovall said because the man was on the pier and not in a boat, he was not wearing a life jacket. Additionally, Stovall said a bystander attempted to rescue the man, but was unsuccessful.
ETOILE, TX
kjas.com

The City of Newton will continue to have a police department

It was standing room only on Thursday evening, when the Newton City Council sit to discuss doing away with police department and turning the responsibility of keeping the town safe and secure over to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and his men. However, at the end of the day and after facing the crowd, the council voted unanimously to keep the department in place.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Buna woman has died due to complications from Coronavirus

A Buna woman has died due to complications from Coronavirus. The family of Julie Luckey says the 37-year-old married mother of three passed away on Tuesday in a Galveston hospital after a bout with Coronavirus related pneumonia. Luckey was a Medical Assistant at Best Med Urgent Care in Lumberton, and...
BUNA, TX

