Two men killed, one wounded in NYC deli shooting

Two men were killed and a third was wounded during a gunfight inside a Brooklyn deli — one of at least 14 shootings to break out in the Big Apple on the Fourth of July, police said Tuesday.

Video obtained by The Post shows bullets flying in the Raspberry Deli Corp. on Loring Avenue in East New York late Monday.

Two men can be seen shooting wildly, with one of them firing over a store shelf before ducking into a back room.

Police stand outside the East New York bodega where the double homicide occurred. Paul Martinka

Numerous shots were fired inside the Raspberry Deli Corp. bodega. DCPI

One of the suspects is seen firing over a store shelf before ducking into a back room. DCPI

Numerous shots were fired and all three victims were armed, cops said.

A 21-year-old man was killed with a gunshot to the head and died on the scene, cops said. A 23-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died, police said.

An 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was killed by a gunshot to the head and died on the scene. DCPI

A hat on the floor is marked as evidence in the shooting. Paul Martinka

One man was taken into custody at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

There were no arrests.