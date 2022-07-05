ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Man dies after car crashes into church on July 4

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

A t least one man is dead after a car crashed into a Tennessee church on Monday and caused "extensive damage."

The incident occurred late Monday night at River's Edge Fellowship, according to a report.

Officers arrived on the scene around 11:08, according to the Elizabethton Police Department.

A vehicle had apparently crossed the highway and careened into the church, damaging the place of worship, the report noted.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Matthew Andersen.

Andersen was critically injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

His injuries proved fatal, and he died there, according to the report.

There is an investigation into the incident being performed by the Elizabethton Police Department's Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

