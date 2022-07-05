SEE IT: Photo reveals Tom Cruise’s latest high-flying stunt

Tom Cruise continues to fly high.

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor performing an aerial stunt in honor of his 60th birthday over the weekend.

The photo appears to be taken from the eighth Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning — Part Two. It shows Cruise hanging off of the wing of a plane, similar to the one seen in a prerecorded message Cruise sent from a South Africa set in April, according to Deadline.

Fellow Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell also shared the photo with birthday wishes for Cruise, saying: “TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!”

Cruise’s Top Gun sequel continues to enjoy box office success, having now grossed $1.1 billion worldwide in six weekends.

The actor is known for his self-performed stunts. In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One, Cruise is shown riding a motorcycle off a cliff.

Cruise spent his birthday Sunday at the British Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part One is set to be released July 14, 2023, with part two due out on June 28, 2024, after the crew suffered significant production delays due to the pandemic.