Amber Heard lawyer claims 'improper jury service' in effort to overturn verdict

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A ctress Amber Heard's lawyer filed a motion Friday accusing one juror of possible improper service in order to overturn the verdict in her fiery defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Attorney Elaine Bredehoft alleged that the "potential improper jury service" included Juror 15, who was allegedly listed with a 1945 birth year, but Bredehoft found a 1970 birth date among public information.

"This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury,” the motion read.

Johnny Depp won three of his defamation claims against Heard, for which the jury and Virginia law allotted him $10.35 million, on the basis of a 2018 opinion editorial Heard wrote about the alleged abuse. Heard also won one of her claims, along with $2 million.

In this most recent filing, Bredehoft refers to Depp's damages as "excessive," claiming "Depp is not entitled to any damages for any conduct prior to the op-ed" or "for alternative causes." Bredehoft also cited Virginia case law that set a precedent of setting aside excessive damages, but the case in question did not involve celebrities.

"While Mr. Depp asserted he lost Pirates 6 because of the Op-Ed, there is no evidence upon which the jury can rely to reach such a conclusion," the motion reads. "Mr. Depp did not have a contract for Pirates 6, there was media coverage that Mr. Depp would not be in Pirates 6 as of October 25, 2018 — two months before the Op-Ed, Mr. Depp’s agent testified that it was very likely Mr. Depp would not be in Pirates 6 as of the Fall 2018, and Mr. Depp testified that he would not have agreed to play a role in Pirates 6 for '$300 million and a million alpacas.'"

Since the verdict, an inside source told Poptopic that there is a script in progress for the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film that includes a Captain Jack Sparrow role. However, the actor has not yet agreed to play him.

Heard's lawyers have until July 24 to file and appeal, wherein Heard will also be required to have paid her suspension bond of $10.35 million, plus 6% interest annually.

