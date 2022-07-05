ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indictments allege Longview ISD employee struck children with stick, backpack

KLTV
 4 days ago

KTAL

Sheriff’s office searching for 2nd missing ETX teen

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD breaks silence on J. L. Everhart Elementary abuse indictments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has formally released a statement on the indictments of former employees. Six former LISD employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart life skills classroom during the first weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. “District officials first reported concern to the authorities in October when evidence of […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

WEST PHILLIPS ST FATAL FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 7-8-22

A man who fled a police stop in Kilgore on Friday morning was found deceased after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to information released by Kilgore Police Department. |. East Texas News at 6. Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. Updated: 22...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit child with ruler

Even in our deep divisions, we are still a shining light. Perhaps we can all remember that and perhaps we can hold our divisive tongues and our caustic posts and embrace those around us. New Mardi Gras exhibit coming to Gregg County Historical Museum. Updated: 6 hours ago. The exhibit...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Upshur County man gets life for murdering grandfather

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to a double murder and will serve life in prison. Nichlous Cole Williams, of the East Mountain community, plead guilty on Thursday to the murder of his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley. On February 7, 2021, Williams got into an argument with Gibson as the two were watching the Super Bowl. Gibson had brandished a pistol, but Williams took it from him, killing Gibson. Williams then chased Mosley into a bedroom before shooting and killing her. Williams then went to a neighbor’s house and explained what he’d done.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
cbs19.tv

Cooling unit giveaway for families East Texas families in need

TEXAS, USA — As the persistent heat presses on, families without adequate cooling within their homes have options thanks to one local nonprofit. The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will be providing new AC window units along with two box fans for qualifying families as part of their 'Beat the Heat' program.
CHARITIES
CBS19

5th former Longview ISD employee charged with injuring child

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fifth former Longview ISD employee has been arrested in connection with allegations of injuring a child at J.L. Everhart Elementary. Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on an injury to a child charge Tuesday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond. According to online records, the alleged offense occurred on Sept. 13, 2021.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD has released a statement regarding the indictments of six former employees accused of various forms of abuse to students at J.L. Everhart Elementary. Employees assigned to the classroom -- Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon and Cythia Talley -- were released from employment in October 2021...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection. A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn’t recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Then-Sheriff Steve Hendrix said at the time.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Ex-Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A former East Texas chief deputy has pleaded guilty to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by using excessive force on him. Steven Craig Shelton was the second-ranked official in the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office when the Sept. 21 incident happened at the county jail. During a Wednesday plea hearing before a federal magistrate in Tyler, Shelton admitted that he struck a handcuffed and compliant suspect twice with his forearm. He said his action was born of frustration and was unjustified. Sheriff Steve Hendrix resigned in April after indictments accused him and two deputies of lying about Shelton’s actions.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Officials: Fireworks damage vacant Longview apartment on Fourth of July

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department extinguished a structure fire caused by fireworks in an empty apartment at 602 Scenic Drive at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Fourth of July. Upon arriving on the scene, fire crews found a thick, black smoke coming from the patio door of an...

