ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Stephen Poulous To Retire From Watauga Parks And Recreation

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatauga County Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulous will retire from the position on August 1. On August 1st, Stephen J. Poulos will retire after 30 years of service to Watauga County Parks & Recreation. He served his first 12 years as Assistant Athletic Director and for the last 18 years...

www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Community Foundation Awards Grants

The Watauga County Community Foundation has awarded $7,000 in local grant awards from its community grant-making fund and $18,500 from the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund. Recipients of this round of grants include Blowing Rock Art and History Museum for senior center art classes. Blue Ridge Women in...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

What's under construction near White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project is underway to bring more businesses to Spindale. "I was wondering what is going up across from White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?" wrote a viewer named Mamie. The nearly 15-acre site is being developed for commercial use and is called Gateway West Commerce...
SPINDALE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Avery Interim Sheriff Sworn In June 29

Avery County now has a new interim sheriff, as the Avery County Commissioners approved the appointment of Mike Henley as interim sheriff. Henley was sworn in during a special commissioners meeting on June 29. During the May primary, Henley defeated Avery Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan and former deputy Russell Carver.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
generalaviationnews.com

New home planned for Hickory Aviation Museum

The Hickory Aviation Museum, which is now housed in the terminal at Hickory Regional Airport (KHKY) in North Carolina is getting new digs. The Hickory City Council took the first step towards development of the new building by approving a $1.2 million contract in late June 2022 with an architecture firm to design the new facility.
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Watauga County, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
City
Wade, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Health Department Seeks Public Input

LENOIR, NC (July 5, 2022) – The Caldwell County Health Department invites adults living in Caldwell County to take the Community Health Assessment (CHA) survey. This survey, developed by community leaders, identifies health and human services issues in Caldwell County and determines the availability of resources to address those issues.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

West Lincoln student goes to Harvard Medical

LINCOLNTON – A West Lincoln High School student got a jump on her future career. Kenzie Lynch, who’s a rising junior, was chosen out of a large pool of students from across the country to attend a week-long STEM program offered by Harvard Medical School, HMS MEDscience. The program is an innovative high school biology course immersing students into simulated medical emergencies. The curriculum, according to the MEDscience website, motivates students to think critically, communicate effectively, and work collaboratively in teams. It brings classroom learning into the real world with hands-on experiences, giving them the confidence they need to succeed. MEDscience offers semester programming with partner schools, week-long summer programming, and mini-module courses.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Project On Aging Has Senior Farmers Market Vouchers

The Watauga County Project on again is again offering Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Vouchers. Any Watauga County resident aged 60 or older who meets income eligibility may now schedule an appointment to pick up free Farmer’s Market Vouchers. The vouchers are available to the first 100 people who...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend. This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut. “We have observed a shift in our guests’...
CONOVER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Retirement#Friendship#Ncrpa
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Police Hold Diaper Drive Friday July 8

The Boone Police Department will hold a diaper drive for the Children's Council of Watauga County. The diaper drive will be June 8, 10 am to 2 pm in front of Walmart in Boone. You're invited to come out and help pack the patrol car with diapers and wipes for the free diaper bank offered by the Children's Council.
BOONE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Multi-Agency Live Burn Exercise to Take Place in Hudson

HUDSON, NC (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Hudson Fire Department and Caldwell Emergency Services with assistance from Hudson Police Department will host a multi-agency live burn exercise at the old Throneburg Store, located at the intersection of Main Street (US Hwy 321-A) and Throneburg Avenue. Personnel...
HUDSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Taylorsville Times

Alexander man wins $100,000

RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release. “I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 514 pm EDT, Jul 5th 2022

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a. Southeastern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina…. East central Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina…. Southeastern Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina…. Northern Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina…. Until 630 PM EDT. At 513...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a missing 38-year-old man from Cherryville has been located. Daniel Evan Neal was reported missing earlier in the day. He was found in Morganton in Burke County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 449 pm EDT, Jul 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-019-062130- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC- …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Alleghany,. northwestern Wilkes, northern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina through 530 PM EDT…. At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Trout, or over Ashland, moving east at 20...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WJHL

DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Rutherfordton to 13 miles west of Lincolnton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Shelby, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Spindale, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston and Polkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy