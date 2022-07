Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing Batman shirts, claiming to be police officers. It happened when Goshen police were called to the Walmart on Lincolnway East. When they arrived, they found the victim, who told police that two men, 40-year-old Jessie Hardon and 37-year-old Joseph Thompson, came up his car, saying they were cops.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO