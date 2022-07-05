ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Storm Team 8 forecast, 12 p.m., 070522

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures still in the 70s. There's a heat advisory near...

www.woodtv.com

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought update after recent rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for, but it is important to note that conditions were much worse with much of central Indiana reporting moderate drought conditions and even severe drought near Champaign, Illinois.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Severe Weather Is Possible Friday, Sunny Skies This Weekend

STATEWIDE-All areas south of Indianapolis are under a “slight risk” of severe weather Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A “slight risk” means that scattered severe storms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread. “The main thing we’re worried about today is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Some storms possible this afternoon and evening

Another day, another hot afternoon with a conditional storm chance for our area. As heat continues to build this afternoon, a frontal boundary that kind of will just meander to our North will provide enough energy with accompanied low pressures to send a line of storms to our area this afternoon.
INDIANA STATE
State
Indiana State
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
ANTWERP, OH
WOOD

Update on the Great Lakes

The graph above shows Lake Michigan water temperature. As you can see, the lake temp. has been remarkably close to average this year. Since June 1, the average temperature has been about 0.4° warmer than normal – or very close to average. Here’s a link to the most recent Lake Michigan water temperatures. This is usually updated in the late morning. Here’s Friday’s water temps: 68° Muskegon and Pentwater, 69° Ludington, 70° Grand Haven, 71° Holland St. Park, 72° Saugatuck, 73° S. Haven buoy.
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

With dangerous heat, AC technicians give tips on how to keep homes cool

Your Money: Indiana small business, Food court prices, Stranger Things, Sports betting apps users. Costco just raised prices of two food court favorites. Also, Indiana ranked high in the nation for small business job growth in June. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbs4indy.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Burn bans in effect in several southern Indiana communities due to dry conditions

Burn bans are now in place around different southern Indiana communities due to hot, dry conditions. In Vanderburgh County, an open burn ban is in effect until further notice. Officials say the ban focuses on things like recreational fires, burn barrels, and agricultural/ditch clearing, and does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Violators of the ban could be fined $500.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WOOD

BIGGBY Teams Up With Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -We are partnering with BIGGBY to bring park party recesses to playgrounds across West Michigan. All Summer long our park party crew has traveled West Michigan. BIGGBY provides coffee for all the teachers and gift cards so they can purchase their own beverages. Energizing our West Michigan Teachers this summer, by bringing them their favorite pick me up. BIGGBY has helped to recognize all the hard work our schoolteachers put in, as well as the impact they have on our children. Founded in Lansing, BIGGBY has strived to help give back to its community and home of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to 2022 summer festivals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The warm summer months are upon us which means there are so many fun ways to get out into the community and enjoy all of the events West Michigan has to offer. Here’s a look at some of the best festivals to catch this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

What happens during season premieres of ‘Press Your Luck’ and ‘Generation Gap’?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer has many perks that many Michiganders enjoy. From nice weather, fun events, and tons of cool places to explore, the ways to make the most of the season are plentiful! But, there’s also another perk that’s undeniable. Being able to tune into several summer game show series on ABC 4 West Michigan. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, game show lovers can tune into the premieres of “Press Your Luck” and “Generation Gap! Here’s a look at what’s in store for each.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.5 WKDQ

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
inkfreenews.com

Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff For Abe

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Sunday, July 10. Gov. Holcomb...
INDIANA STATE
WOOD

Samaritas Be the Rock gala welcomes Olympic Skater to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Samaritas are inviting you to become an “agent of change” this September at the Be the Rock Gala. The event will take place on Monday, September 19th at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids. Attendees can look forward to hearing from Olympic Gold Medalist, professional skate, Adoptive Father, Cancer survivor and advocate, and best selling Author, Scott Hamilton.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

