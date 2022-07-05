Storm Team 8 forecast, 12 p.m., 070522

The graph above shows Lake Michigan water temperature. As you can see, the lake temp. has been remarkably close to average this year. Since June 1, the average temperature has been about 0.4° warmer than normal – or very close to average. Here’s a link to the most recent Lake Michigan water temperatures. This is usually updated in the late morning. Here’s Friday’s water temps: 68° Muskegon and Pentwater, 69° Ludington, 70° Grand Haven, 71° Holland St. Park, 72° Saugatuck, 73° S. Haven buoy.
