ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Person shot in neck at Lava Lounge in Florence County, sheriff’s office says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lJaY_0gVMjPCq00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the neck early Sunday morning at the Lava Lounge club in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office.

Deputies found the victim after being called about 2 a.m. to the club at 1928 W. Darlington Street. They administered first aid until EMS arrived and took the person to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released information about the person’s condition or other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 extension 375 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Tips can also be submitted at www.peedeeswanted or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

SLED: Darlington County man accused of breaking into home with card, making threats in front of minor

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home and threatening an adult and minor in person and via text. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said agents arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Vaughn Hodges on Saturday and charged him with first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence and unlawful communication.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating armed robbery in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the Pee Dee. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mart Gas, Grocery & ABC Store on S.C. Highway 41 Alternate. According to deputies, the suspect...
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County man charged in Ocean Boulevard rape case

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who is accused of breaking into a home, holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and then sexually assaulting her has been arrested, according to an announcement Friday from the Surfside Beach Police Department. Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., a 22-year-old who lives in Horry County’s Deerfield community, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Lava Lounge#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Horry County police: Juvenile shot in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was shot Wednesday evening in Socastee, according to Horry County police. The shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. on Spring Creek Drive, according to authorities. Further information, including the extent of the juvenile’s injuries and their age, were not immediately available. Count on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

State troopers investigating bad crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are on scene Thursday evening of a bad wreck in the area of Slabtown Road off of Sellers Road in Marion County. One person was badly hurt, according to community members . A large two truck pulled up on scene and parked in...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Wednesday morning. Quentin Ahmad Jean is also charged with being in possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police, who identified the vehicle he was in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

25-year-old killed in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Coroner has identified a 25-year-old who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the Latta area. Shondale Dixon, of Dillon County, died of multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on Crowley Drive, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The shooting is being investigated as a […]
villages-news.com

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WBTW News13

Conway crash sends 1 to hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway-bound traffic was stopped Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Pace Circle, according to a post from the department. One person was taken to the hospital. Drivers are urged to avoid […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coroner ID’s man killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was killed as a result of a shooting in the Pee Dee early Tuesday, according to an official. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road at around 1:45 a.m. Responding deputies later found two people who had been shot, one of whom died at the hospital.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Death investigating death near Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and deputies are investigating a person’s death Thursday off of Locklear Road near Pembroke, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said it was determined to be a natural cause extended medical condition by the Medical Examiner.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy