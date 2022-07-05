ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina will not cull deer through lethal means

By Alyssa Alfano, special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
MEDINA, Ohio -- The large deer population in the city and how to control it has long been a topic of discussion in Medina. As it stands now, culling will not be a part of that population control. Last week, City Council’s Special Legislation Committee passed an ordinance on...

Comments / 2

Clelia Wurgler
4d ago

If Medina county would stop building on all the wooded land that is left then maybe the deer would have a place to go and have a place to eat and not have to go to the fairgrounds. All the wooded area on Ryan was ripped out just to build all those houses. I'm sure many animals had to relocate because of the destruction of their homes. They hardly have anywhere to go anymore. What does everybody expect?

Olmsted Falls purr-suing ordinance to outlaw feeding of feral cats

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Currently on summer recess, City Council is expected in September to pass an ordinance targeting residents feeding feral cats. “The ordinance is to prevent the feeding of wildlife and stray animals,” Mayor James Graven said. “For many months, we’ve been getting reports of people feeding feral cats. There’s a problem that these cats spread disease. It’s a health matter regarding what’s been taking place in the entire city.”
Cuyahoga County authorizes $3.3 million in federal COVID relief money for the arts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County is investing $3.3 million in money for the arts from ARPA, the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. County Council voted Tuesday to authorize awarding up to $1.65 million in ARPA funds to Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, the agency that supports the arts by distributing proceeds from the county’s cigarette tax to cultural organizations.
Restoration project improves water quality and habitat in the Rocky River: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks join the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to celebrate the completion of the Bonnie Park Restoration Project in Mill Stream Run Reservation. The project, which began in 2018, improved water quality and habitat in the East Branch of the Rocky River, restored nearly five acres of vital wetlands, permanently protected 65 acres of existing high-quality wetlands adjacent Bonnie Park, and added a new accessible riverside overlook. The main component of the restoration project was the removal of the lowhead dam that impeded the natural flow of the East Branch of the Rocky River for decades, restricting fish passage and disrupting macroinvertebrate populations. The dam, which formerly powered a mill until the early 1900s, has been replaced with several riffles and pools that provide aquatic habitat and together restore approximately 3,400 feet of the river channel. Since the removal of the dam, the East Branch of the Rocky River is now in attainment for both fish and macroinvertebrate populations, a clear sign of significant water quality and habitat improvements of the Rocky River that flows into Lake Erie. This marks the first time that the East Branch Rocky River system has been in attainment of the Water Quality Standards Program for biology since the Clean Water Act was instituted.
Gruesome sea lampreys to make appearance at Cleveland Tall Ships Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Tall Ships Festival in Cleveland will include some of the more disgusting denizens of the Great Lakes – sea lampreys. While the main attraction of the three-day gathering that begins Friday will be an armada of sailing vessels, including the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan’s famous expedition to circumnavigate the globe, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission will be on hand with a half-dozen sea lampreys in a tank to publicize the destructive nature of the invasive species and why it’s important to continue controlling its population.
This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the World

Ohio is filled with natural wonders, from caves covered in crystals to breathtaking waterfalls and state parks, there's always something waiting to be explored here. Few people are aware that Ohio is actually home to the largest glacial grooves in the world. This natural wonder is easily accessible and can be found on Kelleys Island. Keep reading to learn more.
Medina County ranks 77th nationally for health

MEDINA, Ohio -- According to U.S. News and World Report, Medina County is the 77th healthiest county in the United States. The leadership of Krista Wasowski is largely responsible for that success. In a recent study published by U.S. News & World Report, Medina County was ranked the highest of...
Former American Crucible site in Lorain on market for $49,900

One of the biggest eyesores in the city of Lorain is for sale, and it can be had for $49,900, according to a real estate listing. The former American Crucible bearing plant, 1305 Oberlin Ave., burned to the ground March 10. The Lorain Fire Department ruled the cause as undetermined...
Middleburg Heights opposes state’s attempt to limit local regulation of short-term rentals

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – A bill currently under review in the Ohio House of Representatives in regard to short-term rental properties has received a thumbs-down from Middleburg Heights City Council. House Bill 563 seeks to limit Middleburg Heights and other home-rule municipalities from regulating short-term rental properties however they...
Ohio children’s services workers respond to crisis of Cuyahoga kids living in county office building: The Wake Up for Friday, July 8, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. There are chances of showers this afternoon in Northeast Ohio, with highs in the low 80s. Skies will clear for the weekend and highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Read more.
