Movies

Kelsey Grammer shares update on ‘Frasier’ reboot: “It’s in the final stages”

By Chris Edwards
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsey Grammar has provided a positive update on the upcoming Frasier reboot, claiming the script made him “cry”. In a yet-to-be-aired interview on CBS chat show The Talk [via Deadline], the actor confirmed that they’re “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode,” adding that it “looks...

www.nme.com

