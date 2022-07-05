ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Days of our fries: Tampa fast-food chain chews on calendar confusion

By Brian Hartz
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheckers & Rally’s has a bone to pick with whoever’s in charge of the calendar of national days. The Tampa-based fast-food chain, in a news release, wants National French Fry Day, which presently falls on July 13, a Wednesday, to be moved to Friday, July 15. Fry...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 1

 

thatssotampa.com

Felicitous may be the coolest cafe and coffee roaster in the Tampa area

Tucked inside a purple cottage off the main drag of Temple Terrace is Felicitous, a cafe with fresh roasted coffee and a wondrous menu of vegan, and gluten-free pastries. The cafe also has a printer and that is CLUTCH in my eyes. The walls are decorated with art by area artists. There’s a brick patio area with an ordering window, and picnic tables set up in the backyard. You may also know some wild Florida plants growing near the parking lot. Mint and other herbs have been cultivated on the property to be used in pastries and signature espresso drinks. The green area also serves as a vendor market once a month.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

A huge rum and seafood festival is happening in Tampa this summer

Yo ho and a bottle (or two) of rum. This August the summer rum and seafood festival will take over Tampa Premium Outlets. This spirited festival will include samplings of sensational rum and all the seafood (boiled, fried, and blackened) your heart desires. A Jimmy Buffet tribute band is set to create the laid back atmosphere for a day benefitting the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Crowning achievement: Royal Pets levels up as it takes on big rivals

Key takeaway: Founded in 2013, Palm Harbor-based Royal Pets has quietly but steadily built a formidable presence in the lucrative pet care industry, resulting in the opening of its new flagship store in the tony Midtown Tampa mixed-use development. Core challenge: Royal Pets, with just four locations in the Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...
BRADENTON, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Thai Temple has its beat back

For the first time since anybody heard the word coronavirus, some pals and I boated out to the Wat Mongkolratanaram — aka Thai Temple, aka Wat Tampa — on Sunday morning for a reunion feast.The Sunday market closed for a spell in 2020, then reopened as a drive-thru, but we wanted to wait until it opened to foot traffic before braving the seas.What's new: The Buddhist temple on the banks of the Palm River, a few miles east of downtown Tampa, has its beat back and now takes walk-up orders. We washed down piping hot beef noodle soup, crab rangoon, egg rolls, and empanadas with their delicious Thai tea before heading back.The picnic tables are open for seating.If you go: Good luck finding any official hours posted, but food is generally served 9am to noon on Sundays, 5306 Palm River Road in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

This Tampa house comes with a ready-to-move-in 'Treehouse boat'

A Tampa property that comes with a landlocked houseboat-turned Airbnb is now for sale in the Rocky Point area. Located at 6515 Dimarco Rd, the property actually consists of three homes, including a 2,400-square-foot main house, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool. It also features a duplex, that are both currently rented out.
TAMPA, FL
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Wesley Chapel, free food for early guests

Chicken Salad Chick is launching a restaurant in Wesley Chapel, Florida, offering a drive-thru and patio dining at 25038 Wesley Chapel Blvd. The location marks Chicken Salad Chick's 31st restaurant in the Sunshine State. The company will celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, July 20, and will offer free chicken...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
813area.com

Fun Things To Do in Brandon, Florida

For the residents of Brandon, finding fun things to do in Brandon, Florida can seem like a minimal list. However, you don't have to drive to downtown Tampa or other busy cities to find fun activities. There are plenty of things to do in Brandon that are within just a few miles of the majority of locals here.
BRANDON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

At capacity: Industry struggles with a counterintuitive 'COVID bump' challenge

Key takeaway: Instead of shortages, furniture retailers, such as Fort Myers-based Matter Bros. Furniture & Mattress, have struggled with too much product and nowhere to put it. Core challenge: Sometimes leasing additional storage space isn’t enough for overstocked firms — communication skills are paramount when negotiating with freight firms....
FORT MYERS, FL
cltampa.com

A bunch of Tampa DJs are playing an MF Doom birthday party on Wednesday

MF Doom died on Halloween during the first year of the pandemic, but some of Tampa’s biggest heads—Slopfunkdust, DJ Casper, DJ Qeys and Scorpio Vision—are going to celebrate what would’ve been the 51st birthday of truly iconic rapper and producer during a MF Doom tribute event on Wednesday, July 13 at Crowbar in Ybor City.
TAMPA, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in St Petersburg, FL — 20 Top Places!

Are you headed to the waterfront city of St. Petersburg in the Sunshine State of Florida for a long-awaited getaway?. Do you want to know about your terrific breakfast choices ahead of time so that you can plan your trip accordingly?. Then, check out this list that I prepared of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Dunedin Man Sells 40 to 50 Pizzas A Day From His Boat

Dunedin Man Sells 40 to 50 Pizzas A Day From His Boat. One word – BRILLIANT! There is no ordering in advance, but if you’re at the right place at the right time – Pizza!. Sean Ferraro from Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin has the restaurant a few blocks off the water. So, why not get on the skiff and have his employees run 20-30 pizzas at a time over to the water. Then, hit the sand bars. Think Caladisi Island State Park, and Honeymoon Island.
TAMPA, FL
Travel Weekly

Virgin Atlantic continues US expansion with new Tampa service

Virgin Atlantic is continuing its transatlantic expansion with a new direct route from Heathrow to Tampa, launching on November 3. The year-round Florida service will initially fly four times a week before increasing to daily from November 28, complementing the airline’s up to four daily flights to Orlando and double-daily flying to Miami.
TAMPA, FL

