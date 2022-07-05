ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pokémon Company reportedly printed over 9 billion cards to combat shortage

Cover picture for the articleA new report suggests that The Pokémon Company has printed over 9 billion cards in the last 12 months to deal with a card shortage. As per Polygon, the data provided by Pokémon states that the company produced more than 9 billion cards in the space of a year. According to...

ComicBook

New Donkey Kong Game Potentially Teased via Nintendo Update

A recent update from Nintendo has teased the arrival of a new game associated with Donkey Kong. For well over a year at this point, we've continued to hear that the Nintendo Switch could soon get a new title of some sort that is tied to the iconic ape. And while Nintendo has yet to confirm in any capacity that this will be happening, a recent move tied to the company may have just teased an upcoming Donkey Kong-related announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Money Heist: Korea Writer Ryu Yong Jae Expresses Excitement After Managing To Expand Franchise in South Korea

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area has been scoring the spotlight due to the mixed reviews it has been receiving since its premiere. Due to the popularity of Money Heist, South Korea — which is the home to hit flicks like Squid Game and Hellbound — decided to make a Korean adaptation of the hit Netflix series. It did not disappoint at all, as the series made it to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s official non-English Top 10 Chart during the week of its release.
ENTERTAINMENT
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Grab Windows 10 for cheap during Keysfan’s Summer Sale

This article is sponsored by Keysfan. Summer is finally here and that means it’s time to celebrate. With your kids home from school and likely turning to your computer for some fun, why not upgrade from dusty old Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 10? Windows 8.1 will be reaching its end of life (EOL) on Jan. 10, 2023, so it’s the perfect time to bring your PC into the future with a cheap Windows 10 key.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Diablo Immortal is bringing in over $1 million a day in microtransactions

Despite backlash from some players, Diablo Immortal's free-to-play, microtransaction-laden game design seems to be working out just fine for Blizzard's bottom line. Using data from mobile analysis firm Appmagic, MobileGamer.biz estimates that the iOS and Android versions of the game brought in $49 million in earnings from just over 10 million mobile downloads in the versions' first 30 days of availability.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Teases New Characters, New Pokemon in Anniversary Photo

Pokemon Go is teasing some new arrivals of both the Pokemon and human NPC variety in their annual anniversary illustration. Earlier today, Niantic showed off a brand new picture illustrated by Yusuke Kozaki, the lead character designer for Pokemon Go, in celebration of the game's 6th anniversary. Like previous anniversary illustrations, the new picture teased the arrival of a handful of new Pokemon along with a few new human characters. Most notably, the illustration featured the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog as well as Turtonator, Chajabug, Mimikyu, and Vivillion, all of which have yet to appear in the game. Additionally, Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott are also in the picture. While all three are already in Pokemon Go, they are also the Starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which seems to suggest that their Hisuian evolved forms will appear in the coming months. Finally, Dusk Lycanroc also appears in the illustration, teasing that Pokemon's new form. You can check out the full illustration down below:
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Microsoft will stop including new Xbox 360 games in subscription services

Xbox’s subscription services will no longer include free monthly Xbox 360 games as of October 1. The news broke via an email sent to all current Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Tuesday. While both services will continue to offer free games after October, it will now pull those games exclusively from the Xbox One library.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Take-Two Interactive is reportedly trying to remove VR mods for all its games

Modders are always at risk of a game developer finding out and being unhappy with the mods. And according to a virtual reality modder, developers working on mods that allow players to play Take-Two Interactive games in VR are receiving DMCA takedown notices. This means that all companies with these mods have to immediately stop work and take down any resources related to Take-Two’s games.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All MTG Arena July 7 Alchemy changes: Full notes and updates

Over two dozen Magic: The Gathering Arena digital-only cards will receive Alchemy changes with the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate. The main goal of the MTG Arena Alchemy changes was to buff or nerf individual cards while attempting to improve or scale down the power levels of specific Magic archetypes. Individual cards like the ban of Grinning Ignus and the unbanning of Winota target specific decks while balance changes directed at +1/+1 and spells matter archetypes can buff or nerf multiple MTG Arena Alchemy or Historic decks.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard president says the company will bring back BlizzCon next year

The pandemic has put a lot of in-person events all around the world on hold, including live events of Blizzard’s BlizzCon. It’s been three years since we have had a live BlizzCon take place, the last one being held in 2019. But apparently, things are about to change.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Forspoken delayed for a second time as a result of ‘ongoing discussions’

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have delayed Forspoken for a second time since it was originally slated to be released May 24. Forspoken, which features a young woman who is transported to a fantasy world and needs to find her way back, is now set to release on Jan. 24, 2023, the developer announced today. Before this announcement, the game was scheduled to release on Oct. 11 after it was pushed back from its original release date the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition Revealed - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, God of War: Ragnarok is officially launching this year releasing a brand new Collector's Edition, and even a premium 'Jotnar Collector's Edition' that will be available to preorder soon. God of War: Ragnarok will also release a Launch Edition, a Standard Edition, and a Digital Deluxe Edition. God of War: Ragnarok is set to include a slew of additional physical and digital items for buyers, alongside a 16" replica of the famous Mjölnir hammer. Nintendo has revealed its first special edition Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3-themed console coming two weeks before the game's release. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console comes with a unique dock and Joy-Con controllers that all feature the game's graffiti-esque artwork. A streamer may have leaked that She-Hulk is coming to Marvel's Avengers live on Xbox's Twitch channel with a Crystal Dynamics developer. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MTG Arena maintenance shuts down gameplay during July 7 update

A scheduled Magic: The Gathering Arena update for the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate has resulted in a temporary shut down of the digital card game. The Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate July 7 update began around 10am CT and was expected to run for around three hours with no downtime, according to Twitter. Around one hour into the scheduled maintenance, everything within MTG Arena became unavailable, listed as “under maintenance” via the server status page. Some players have reported being unable to log in while others got into the system but are still unable to unlock Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate pre-orders or booster packs received via codes from the tabletop Draft events.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox Games with Gold dropping Xbox 360 games in October

Bad news. Or is it? Either way, come October, Xbox Live Games with Gold will no longer offer Xbox 360 titles. That’s according to a message Xbox Live Gold subscribers are now finding in their inboxes. Technically this is a bummer, as your Xbox 360 still connects to Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES

