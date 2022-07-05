The Pokémon Company reportedly printed over 9 billion cards to combat shortage

Pokemon Go is teasing some new arrivals of both the Pokemon and human NPC variety in their annual anniversary illustration. Earlier today, Niantic showed off a brand new picture illustrated by Yusuke Kozaki, the lead character designer for Pokemon Go, in celebration of the game's 6th anniversary. Like previous anniversary illustrations, the new picture teased the arrival of a handful of new Pokemon along with a few new human characters. Most notably, the illustration featured the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog as well as Turtonator, Chajabug, Mimikyu, and Vivillion, all of which have yet to appear in the game. Additionally, Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott are also in the picture. While all three are already in Pokemon Go, they are also the Starter Pokemon for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which seems to suggest that their Hisuian evolved forms will appear in the coming months. Finally, Dusk Lycanroc also appears in the illustration, teasing that Pokemon's new form. You can check out the full illustration down below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO