Early last month, Netflix dropped the official trailer for Cyberpunk 2077‘s anime adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and now, the opening sequence has also been revealed, giving fans a first look at what to expect for the upcoming series as well as announcing the main crew members behind the project. Produced by CD Projekt Red and studio Trigger, whose previous works include Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, the new show will be based in the world of the former’s immersive video game title, following a group of mercenary outlaws in Night City known as Edgerunners.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO