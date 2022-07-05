ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Juvenile corrections officers arrested for ‘excessive force’, authorities say

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two corrections officers with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department were arrested for use of excessive force, authorities said.

Luis Jesus, 24, was arrested on three counts of official oppression and one count of tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence, a release from TJJD stated.

Christopher Cuadra, 28, was arrested on one count of official oppression and tampering with a government record.

The arrests were in reference to an incident on June 18 where Jesus and Cuadra are accused of using “excessive force” on a juvenile who was in custody of TJDD.

The release stated that Jesus attempted to conceal the incident by “tampering with documentation and physical evidence, and that Cuadra omitted details of the incident on government records.

“Our agency does not condone any violent behavior toward the youth in our care. We are grateful to the agency’s Office of the Inspector General for investigating and pursuing this case and trust that justice will be served. We also would like to express our deep gratitude to staff who reported this incident and helped OIG investigators make this case.”

Shandra Carter, Interim Executive Director of TJJD

According to Hidalgo County Records, Jesus was issued a bond amount totaling $60,000 and Cuadra was issued a bond amount of $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

