Florida Attorney General seeks over $1 Million in relief for victims of Bruno Total Home Performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Attorney General announced today that it has potentially secured over $1 million in consumer relief to customers of Bruno Total Home Performance.

This comes following an action filed by the office’s Consumer Protection Division, where it alleges the company engaged in predatory sales and services practices.

Approximately, 248 complaints were filed to the Attorney General’s Office, more than half coming from senior citizens. The complaints covered a widespread pattern of conduct including the upselling of unnecessary HVAC systems and setting up financial agreements with terms and liens on homes that consumers did not understand.

According to the full complaint, consumers has issues with the aggressive and deceptive sale practices while in the consumers homes and using small hand-held devices to capture a consumers signature to bind them to financial deals. There were also complaints of consumers not receiving hard copies of what was signed, as well as Bruno Total Home Performance filing liens against homes and initiating foreclosure proceedings.

“We are securing relief valued at more than a million dollars for consumers who were taken advantage of by alleged deceptive HVAC sales tactics,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “This is an important resolution for hundreds of consumers, most of them seniors, who reported that they were preyed upon by the defendants.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: All charges against Louis Bruno dropped

The consent judgement includes $100,000 in monetary relief paid to eligible consumers, more than $1.3 million in alleged outstanding payments due to defendants that they will not seek from consumers, at least $100,000 in lien releases and more that $50,000 in refunds paid to customers.

Should it be entered by a court, it could also lead to a permanent ban against Bruno, LLC from conducting HVAC business in Florida.

The owner of Bruno Total Home Performance, Louis Bruno, was arrested along with nine other employees in June of 2020 for fraud. Charges against him were dropped in November of 2021.