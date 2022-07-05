ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Attorney General seeks over $1 Million in relief for victims of Bruno Total Home Performance

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpg6D_0gVMgDOd00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Attorney General announced today that it has potentially secured over $1 million in consumer relief to customers of Bruno Total Home Performance.

This comes following an action filed by the office’s Consumer Protection Division, where it alleges the company engaged in predatory sales and services practices.

Approximately, 248 complaints were filed to the Attorney General’s Office, more than half coming from senior citizens. The complaints covered a widespread pattern of conduct including the upselling of unnecessary HVAC systems and setting up financial agreements with terms and liens on homes that consumers did not understand.

According to the full complaint, consumers has issues with the aggressive and deceptive sale practices while in the consumers homes and using small hand-held devices to capture a consumers signature to bind them to financial deals. There were also complaints of consumers not receiving hard copies of what was signed, as well as Bruno Total Home Performance filing liens against homes and initiating foreclosure proceedings.

“We are securing relief valued at more than a million dollars for consumers who were taken advantage of by alleged deceptive HVAC sales tactics,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “This is an important resolution for hundreds of consumers, most of them seniors, who reported that they were preyed upon by the defendants.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: All charges against Louis Bruno dropped

The consent judgement includes $100,000 in monetary relief paid to eligible consumers, more than $1.3 million in alleged outstanding payments due to defendants that they will not seek from consumers, at least $100,000 in lien releases and more that $50,000 in refunds paid to customers.

Should it be entered by a court, it could also lead to a permanent ban against Bruno, LLC from conducting HVAC business in Florida.

The owner of Bruno Total Home Performance, Louis Bruno, was arrested along with nine other employees in June of 2020 for fraud. Charges against him were dropped in November of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy