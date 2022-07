Mr. Byron E Loveless, 90, of Thorntown, son of the late Willis D. and Mary E. Loveless, passed away on July 6, 2022. Byron was born Nov. 19, 1931 in Tipton County and moved to Boone County at the age of six. There he resided working the family farm. He attended Dover School through 12th grade and participated in basketball and baseball, graduating in 1949. Byron studied an agriculture program at Purdue University and continued farming and raising pure breed Black Angus cattle his entire life. He married Willett Anne Boze in April 1952; she preceded him in death in 2011.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO