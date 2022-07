Getting drafted into the NHL is no small feat. It takes years of early mornings, late nights, long drives, cold rinks, and stinky skates … and that’s just what the parents put up with. So when your son finally makes the show, it’s cause for celebration, and celebrate Isabelle and Patrick Lamoureux—the parents of prospect Maveric Lamoureux—did on Thursday, slipping each other some serious tongue on live TV as their son was selected 29th overall by the Arizona Coyotes. Let’s get it on.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO