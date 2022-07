Bam Margera has been found again following his second escape from rehab in two weeks, and thanks to an intervention, he is now reportedly on his way to a new facility. The embattled star, 42, was found Monday, June 27, at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., after he was last seen Saturday, June 25, in the early evening at the in Deerfield Beach, Fla., LifeSkills center.According to TMZ, the police who located the Jackass star were joined by a crisis intervention team consisting of his mom and dad, who held the intervention on the spot with other family members...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO