Putnam, IL

"Akwaaba: West African Cultures" Opens at Putnam

By Rachel Evans
 4 days ago

DAVENPORT, IOWA (July 5, 2022) — Now open, the Putnam Museum and Science Center’s newest exhibit, Akwaaba: West African Cultures, is the second exhibit in the World Culture Gallery. The World Culture Gallery showcases cultures from around the world as reflected in the museum’s historic collection and rich partnership in the...

Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series Presents Angela Meyer

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (July 8, 2022) — The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with musical artist Angela Meyer on Sunday, July 10, at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. Growing up in rural Iowa, Meyer first encountered music as a child on her grandparents’ record player. Picking...
GALESBURG, IL
“Molly of Denali” Coming to a Library Near You

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (July 6, 2022) — WQPT is bringing Molly of Denali to area libraries July 11 through 15. Molly of Denali is an animated children's television series that airs on WQPT, 11AM, Monday through Friday. The program was created by Dorothea Gillim and Kathy Waugh and produced by Atomic Cartoons and WGBH Kids for PBS Kids and CBC Kids. The series is the first American nationally-distributed children's show to feature an Alaska Native as the lead character. The series won a Peabody Award in the Children's/Youth category in 2020.
MOLINE, IL
Quad Cities Ranked Among Top 22 US Metros for Musicians

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (July 6, 2022) — The Quad Cities was just named in the top 22 US metros with the highest concentration of musicians and singers by Vivid Seats, a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year. The QC came in at number eleven behind such places as Nashville, Honolulu, and the Gulf Coast of Florida.
ENTERTAINMENT
Putnam, IL
Iowa State
Illinois Entertainment
Randy Tucker of Milan, Illinois, Receives Academic Honors from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN (July 8, 2022) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for spring 2022 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade-point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade-point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade-point averages.
GREEN BAY, WI
Local Students Graduate from Drake University

DES MOINES, IOWA (July 8, 2022) — The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the Spring 2022 semester. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S) Bettendorf, IA. Halle Fish, Bachelor of Music, Music Performance. Alysa Goethe, Bachelor of Music Education, Music Education. Alexia Lara, Bachelor of...
DES MOINES, IA
Jenna Willet of Eldridge, Iowa, Named to the University of Hartford's Dean's List

WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT (July 8, 2022) — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Jenna Willet of Eldridge has been named to the Dean's List for Spring 2022. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut's capital city, approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,900 graduate students representing 49 states and 44 countries come together for a common purpose: To collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We're a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impact change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters. Visit hartford.edu to learn more.
ELDRIDGE, IA

