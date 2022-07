(Atlantic) The tickets for the Shenandoah at Atlantic Regional Quarterfinal Softball game can be purchased online only. Click HERE to purchase tickets. Attendees can also purchase admission tickets in the Bound Sports App, (previously called Varsity Bound).

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at the Atlantic Softball Field. The winner plays either Red Oak or Clarinda on Saturday night.