Richmond, VA

Apple TV+ series "Swagger" looking to cast extras in Richmond

By Krystian Hajduczka
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Apple TV+ series “Swagger” is looking for extras within the Richmond area to be a part of the show’s second season.

Filming for Season Two will take place in Richmond, as well as in surrounding areas, and is set to begin in July and run through November.

The show is encouraging people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and size to apply. The casting team is specifically seeking people of African American and mixed ethnicities ages 18 to 24 to play various roles, include high school students, basketball players, cheerleaders and people attending basketball games.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing will be required before any in-person work begins. Production will provide testing to those who are cast. A COVID-19 vaccination is not a requirement to be considered for an extra role. Vaccination status must be declared when applying, however.

The series, “Swagger,” was created by Reggie Rock Bythewood and is inspired by NBA player Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experience growing up in the DMV area. Durant grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland. A few of the show’s cast members are O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill and Shinelle Azoroh.

Those who wish to apply to be an extra must submit current photos of themselves. Photos featuring hats, sunglasses, masks and filters will not be accepted. More information can be found through the link to apply .

