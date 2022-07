ELMIRA, Idaho - The Idaho Fish and Game are now looking for a grizzly bear that attacked livestock in the town of Elmira, just about 16 miles north of Sandpoint. “On June 28th, we received a call from some land owners that one of their pigs had been attacked and killed by a grizzly bear,” T.J. Ross, the regional communications director for the Idaho Fish and Game, said.

