Chilmark: Summer visitors

With so many people returning home, and summer visitors, it’s time to take things just a little slower on our roads; the walkers, dog walkers, joggers, and bicyclists are on our roads. While driving, let’s take our time for the unexpected, and try to share the roads. It’s official: The Home...
BREWSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family's camping trip on Cape Cod turned into a trip none of them will soon forget. In a big surprise, the baby's mother, Olga Nikitina, gave birth inside the family's tent during the camping trip. Baby Eva was born in the early morning hours...
Tuna are showing up in big numbers off the end of Cape Cod—particularly smaller tuna, in the 40-60lb range. It’s an exciting moment for fishermen to pick them up on light tackle. Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to talk about where the fish are and...
Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, set its mission to find out what are the must-visit beaches in Cape Cod for this summer. Cape Cod is known as a summer hotspot and home to some of the most stunning beaches. So lay back in your Adirondack chair and let this list will take you on a journey through sandy shores, remote dunes, and sprawling coastlines. Start creating your perfect summer bucket list now with Holidu’s top Cape Cod beaches to help start your planning!
Close your eyes and picture the perfect Cape Cod bungalow. Now open your eyes: Did it look exactly like this one?! From the lush, flower-filled front lawn to the low-profile porch calling out for a rocking chair and a dewy glass of lemonade, this unbelievably sweet home ticks all the quaint boxes.
"HORRIFIC to watch but couldn’t turn away!!!" It was a memorable Fourth of July for at least one woman and her family who happened to capture the moment a shark was feeding off a seal near the shore of a Cape Cod beach Monday night. Kim Reilly was celebrating...
When I was a kid, I learned that the Pilgrims set sail for the "New World" in 1620 to escape religious persecution aboard the Mayflower and settled in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts. I also learned that the Wampanoag Indians were the most gracious hosts, teaching the European settlers how...
A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVINCETOWN – Outer Cape Health Services has announced the return of its fundraising Lobsterfest Gala in Provincetown. The tenth annual Lobsterfest event is entitled “Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes.” The event was last held in-person in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit raises funds for OCHS,...
NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A raging blaze broke out at a luxurious bed and breakfast on Nantucket on Saturday morning. Firefighters were scene battling heavy flames at the Veranda House on Step Lane. Video showed the fire engulfing the hotel as flames shot from the roof and thick smoke billowed...
Battle in the Bluffs, the annual basketball clinic run by the nonprofit Connective, Inc., returned in full this year and concluded with a game between the participants of the program and players from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) basketball team on Thursday evening at the high school. However, the clinic was accompanied with another program this year for the first time: the Fern Fund.
A very hungry Fall River cat was clearly celebrating his freedom on Fourth of July weekend, or maybe it was in search of a new home. Allison, a Fall River resident, has been feeding several neighborhood cats but over the holiday weekend, she noticed a new friend in the bunch who apparently has quite the appetite.
Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. At a meeting of the Unitarian Parish in this village (Barnstable), the following business was transacted: The Parish Committee was empowered to supply the pulpit as long as funds could be procured. The vote of the last meeting to raise $600 by taxation, was reconsidered. It was voted to repair the meeting house and tax the pews for the same, and to raise $350 for that purpose. (Note: Of the 64 pew holders in the parish, only six attended the meeting.)
If you’re planning a trip to Boston or coastal New England, consider visiting Plymouth, Massachusetts to experience a place you’ve undoubtedly learned about, but may not have yet visited. Plymouth, Massachusetts takes its local history far beyond the textbooks, delving into the individuals, customs and aspirations that formed...
A massive fire broke out at the Veranda House hotel in downtown Nantucket Saturday morning, and firefighters were still battling it hours later. Police urged locals and tourists to avoid the area. Fire crews were seen fighting the flames at the bed and breakfast on Step Lane early Saturday morning....
The Barnstable County Agricultural Society held its first fair, consisting of livestock and handicraft exhibits, in 1844 … 2022 is here and the Fair is back this summer – a family tradition that will feel even more special. The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family...
One of Emeril Legasse’s favorite Fall River spots is also becoming a spot under consideration for movies and television. Mee Sum, located at 1819 South Main Street, may be featured again on the small or big screen. Part owner Regina Mark stated that industry folks visited the restaurant today...
The West Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to appoint Bradley “Brad” Cortez as a West Tisbury police sergeant during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. Board member Skipper Manter abstained from voting since he is the current West Tisbury police lieutenant. “We’ve completed the restructuring process I wanted to have...
Comments / 0