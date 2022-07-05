Portsmouth 103rd July 4th Celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly 20 years, Eggleston has opened a new program facility in Newport News. The Eggleston Wellness Center is located at 645 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. The company also purchased two homes for its residential program. Before the expansion, Eggleston was leasing a building...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sentra Princess Anne Hospital is beginning a new paving project Tuesday, July 5, that will continue through the end of the year. According to a press release, the over $680,000 project will consist of milling worn surfaces, laying down two inches of new asphalt, and re-striping parking spaces, speedbumps, and other wayfinding aids.
Coalition of Concerned Clergy and Congressman Scott Assist Displaced Residents. The Coalition of Concerned Clergy (CCOC) and Congressman Bobby Scott raised $20, 000 over the holiday weekend to deliver financial support to the displaced residents of Seaview Loft Apartments on 28th Street in Newport News. Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A community is mourning after police said a U.S. Navy chief petty officer got into a fight, then was fatally injured in what is believed to be an intentional crash. Friday, Tyler Murphy’s organs were donated while friends and family gathered at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital....
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Three cities in Hampton Roads are now in the red for community transmission levels for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We spoke to the Chesapeake Health Department about what happens now. Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Suffolk are the three cities...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools’ (NPS) Faith-Based Partnership Committee is hosting its 2022 Community Kickoff next week. The event is held for faith-based organizations to learn more about partnering with NPS, benefitting both students and the community. Event details:. When: Thursday, July 14 | 12 p.m....
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are looking for residents to join two of their commissions. According to the city’s Facebook page, the Citizen’s Unity Commission and the Citizens’ Engagement, Advisory and Review Commission are looking for Hampton residents to fill these vacancies.
The scam comes in the form of a text -- likely personalized with the name of the person receiving it. It then goes on to share a link with the promise of discounted t-shirts bearing the name of a local police department.
