Michigan State

Trump-backed GOP candidate in Michigan compared abortion to satanic practice

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 4 days ago
A Trump-backed candidate for Michigan secretary of state made comments in 2020 comparing abortion to “satanic practice” and “child sacrifice,” CNN’s KFile reported on Monday.

Kristina Karamo, a community college professor and former poll worker who claimed to witness election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, made the comments during an episode of her podcast “It’s Solid Food” in October 2020.

“Abortion is really nothing new. The child sacrifice is a very satanic practice, and that’s precisely what abortion is,” she said. “And we need to see it as such.”

Karamo also said abortion is the “greatest crime” in the country’s history.

“When people in other cultures, when they engage in child sacrifice, they didn’t just sacrifice the child for the sake of bloodshed,” she said. “They sacrificed the child because they were hoping to get prosperity and that’s precisely why people have abortion now. ‘Because I’m not ready. I don’t wanna have a baby. I don’t feel like it. I don’t have time. I wanna make more money. I want my freedom.’ So you’re sacrificing that child hoping to get something out of their death, which is your freedom, your happiness, your prosperity.”

Karamo’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The report comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, thrusting abortion rights into the center of this year’s midterm elections.

A handful of states moved to immediately ban abortion after the ruling, and others will have bans come into effect 30 days after it.

A 1931 Michigan law bans abortion in the state with no exceptions for rape or incest. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) filed a motion to the state’s highest court last month asking it to recognize a right to abortion in the state constitution.

Karamo’s campaign website emphasizes her opposition to abortion.

She has received increased attention after claiming without evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred throughout Michigan in 2020.

If Karamo is elected secretary of state, she would be in charge of overseeing elections in the state during the next presidential cycle.

Comments / 612

Princess Consuela Banan-Hammock
3d ago

if a fetus is considered a baby before its born why does child support not start until after its born? why does the IRS not let you claim it until after its born? why is our age and birthdays based on when we are born not conceived? why can't an insurance policy be placed on the fetus?

Reply(197)
152
Nicole P
3d ago

I guarantee that all these false speakers of Christianity politicians have not or would not have had or would have had their mistresses have an abortion just so their wives didn't find out!!

Reply(3)
33
Debra Quick Jenkins
4d ago

In all cases of late term abortions, it is because the unborn child is non-viable. Meaning a child wouldn't live more than a few minutes, hours or days after delivery. In all these cases the parents look forward to welcoming a new child into their lives, they have picked names and nurseries are complete. These parents are giving the ultimate sacrifice knowing that their child would suffer no matter how little time it may have and it is always the very last choice. I remember tfg saying he was going to make sure that no more babies would be born at 9 months. Although the total gestational period for a human is 38 to 40 weeks. Then his infamous "A child is born then the doctor takes it to the parents who determine if the child should live or die". Oh, if it were that simple a lot of you people wouldn't be here today. Because a doctor is sworn to protect lives. If a child is born with severe birth defects it's not the doctors decision if the child should live or die.

Reply(11)
37
