Saraya-Jade Bevis, formerly known as Paige, saw her time with WWE officially come to an end today when her contract expired. Yesterday, she penned a goodbye letter to the company in a detailed and emotional piece for the Players Tribune. In the wake of that letter, Bevis has received plenty of praise from fans and fellow wrestlers since then, including Becky Lynch, who took to social media to heavily praise the former Anti-Diva for the impact she made on the wrestling business at such a young age.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO