ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaeUp_0gVMZOHP00

July 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together will perform on Good Morning America.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, will give an in-studio performance July 11 on the ABC morning show.

TXT previously made remote appearances on GMA in June 2021. The group performed its songs "Magic" and "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori.

TXT is in the United States for its first world tour, Act: Love Sick, which kicks off Thursday in Chicago, Ill. The group will perform in New York, where GMA is filmed, on Saturday.

The Act: Love Sick tour will conclude with two shows July 23 and 24 in Los Angeles. TXT will then perform July 30 at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HEUNINGKAI. The group last released the EP Minisode 2: Thursday's Child in May.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txt#Good Morning America#Music Festival#South Korean#Abc#Gma#Txt Bighit#Heuningkai
UPI News

Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday

Summer is in full swing across North America with the mild nights drawing more people outside to enjoy the star-speckled sky and, with a bit of luck, a glimpse of a shooting star streaking overhead. But just before the middle of July, the attention of stargazers will shift to the moon as a popular astronomical event takes center stage in the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Six injured in first day of Pamplona running of the bulls

July 7 (UPI) -- Six people including one American were injured during the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona Thursday. The American suffered a broken arm, while the five remaining victims, all from Spain, were taken to the hospital with various injuries.
ANIMALS
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Daily Mail

The X Factor 'to make TV comeback after bosses reach big money deal with Channel 5 following a series of meetings with different networks'

The X Factor is reportedly set to return to television after bosses struck a deal with Channel 5 for a new series. It was previously claimed Simon Cowell had decided 'the time is right' to bring back the talent competition which ended in 2018 after 15 years, with the news sparking a bidding war from broadcasters, according to the Daily Star Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Adult television characters raise awareness of autism

Dr. Shaun Murphy, the lead character in "The Good Doctor," is a brilliant medical mind who also happens to have autism. He's not the only television character you may know and love who navigates the challenges of autism as adults, and new research suggests you will be seeing even more of what life is like for adults who are on the spectrum. Some are not even actors: Netflix has a new hit reality show called "Love on the Spectrum," which follows adults with autism as they try to find romance.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Captain America 4' finds director

July 8 (UPI) -- Captain America 4 has hired its director, the trades reported. Julius Onah will direct the fourth film in the Marvel saga. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news exclusively. Deadline subsequently confirmed it too. Anthony Mackie is set to star in the fourth Captain America film....
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
393K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy