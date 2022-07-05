TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'

July 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together will perform on Good Morning America.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, will give an in-studio performance July 11 on the ABC morning show.

TXT previously made remote appearances on GMA in June 2021. The group performed its songs "Magic" and "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori.

TXT is in the United States for its first world tour, Act: Love Sick, which kicks off Thursday in Chicago, Ill. The group will perform in New York, where GMA is filmed, on Saturday.

The Act: Love Sick tour will conclude with two shows July 23 and 24 in Los Angeles. TXT will then perform July 30 at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HEUNINGKAI. The group last released the EP Minisode 2: Thursday's Child in May.