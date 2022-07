The U.S. women’s national team left no doubts, dismantling Jamaica 5-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship and putting themselves on the brink of qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Sophia Smith’s early brace set the USWNT on their way, as an improved performance came with a fair scoreline at full time. The USWNT’s changes didn’t come with a cost, as Smith paced them to a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes. First, the spectacular: Naomi Girma opened the game up with a diagonal out to Smith on the right, where the Portland Thorns FC forward dinked the ball over defenders before...

SOCCER ・ 18 HOURS AGO