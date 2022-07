Sydney Marie Hensen, 80 of Evening Shade passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Jonesboro. She was born February 25, 1942, in Los Angeles, California to R.B. and Sally Shockley Owens. She was a beautician and a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Batesville and Grace Baptist Church of Sidney. Sydney enjoyed sewing and crocheting, mowing her lawn, and yellow roses and spending time with the church family. She loved her two small dogs and later in life loved coloring, but nothing was more important than helping others and the time spent devoted to her family.

EVENING SHADE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO