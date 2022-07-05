ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Researchers: Late WR Demaryius Thomas had CTE

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiWFk_0gVMXhvW00
Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a memorial sticker on a Denver Broncos helmet in reference to American football player Demaryius Thomas before the game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Late NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had the degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, Boston University researchers revealed Tuesday.

Thomas was found dead at his home in Georgia on Dec. 9 at age 33, but the Fulton County coroner has not released a cause of death. His family suspected seizures resulting from a 2019 car accident might have caused his death.

The former Denver Broncos star began displaying erratic behavior, including mood changes and isolation, in 2020, according to his family.

"His mood would change, and he would also isolate himself sometimes," said Katina Stuckey Smith, Thomas' mother, in an interview with ABC. "He was, like, ‘Mom, I don't know what's going on with my body. You know, I gotta get myself together,' and he said, ‘I don't feel like myself anymore.'"

Neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee, part of the Boston University brain research team, told ABC that Thomas most likely died after having a seizure. The condition isn't commonly associated with CTE.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas played eight-plus seasons with the Broncos, who drafted him in the first round in 2010 and traded him to Houston in October 2018.

He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver and recorded 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 143 career games with the Broncos, Texans (2018) and New York Jets (2019). He signed with New England in 2019 but never appeared in a game for the Patriots.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading quarterback situations for all 32 NFL teams heading into 2022 season

Coming to pass Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The NFL has seen drama all offseason, and the quarterback position has not been an exception. Baker Mayfield is in Carolina and QBs were drafted and shuffled. What do the current rosters look like for all 32 teams?Arizona Cardinals Arizona Republic Kyler Murray is the quarterback—if he is happy and Arizona finds a way to make him satisfied with his contract. Easier said than done. Other names on the roster are Jarrett Guarantino, Colt McCoy, and Trace McSorley. Would seem Kliff Kingsbury would need to have Murray to have playoff hopes. Grade: C+Atlanta Falcons Dale...
NFL
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
178
Followers
362
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy