STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In today’s world of cellphones, stored phone numbers and automatic dialing, we don’t need to remember anybody’s phone number. But back in the day of rotary-dial and push-button phones, you actually had to dial someone’s phone number in order to speak with them. And for decades until the 1980s, those numbers had letter-coded prefixes that were often as memorable as the phone numbers themselves.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO