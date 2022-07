Claudia Lou Hedden (Atkisson) was born in Cushman, Arkansas, on April 11, 1924, to Carl and Margie Atkisson. The fourth of five sisters, Claudia grew up in poverty during the Great Depression. Perhaps as a result of that experience, Claudia was always grateful for what she had and content with her lot in life. Claudia worked for more than 30 years at the Batesville Guard and worked the family’s land throughout her adult life. Claudia was imbued with a rock-solid work ethic that stayed with her until the day she died. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a kind, simple, humble soul with an intense (and extremely vocal) loyalty to her Razorbacks.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO