Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

Phoenixville Hospital is notifying individuals whose personal health information was involved in an incident of unauthorized access. Phoenixville Hospital routinely monitors workforce members’ access to the electronic medical records maintained for the hospital’s patients. During a recent review, it was discovered that one of the hospital’s employed workforce members accessed the electronic medical records of a patient on May 1, 2022, without an apparent business reason. Upon investigation, on May 12, 2022, the hospital discovered this employee had accessed and viewed additional Phoenixville Hospital patient electronic medical records between October 2021 and May 1, 2022, without a legitimate business need related to the employee’s job duties.
