Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village. But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer. At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways. This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. “Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said. And...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO