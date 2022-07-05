ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Lehigh Valley Health Network Continues to Expand Beyond the Lehigh Valley

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LVHN, having already established a toe hold in Montgomery County, is possibly moving toward a second site here. Having already gained caregiving footholds in nearby Bucks County and established one toehold in Montgomery County, it seems as if Lehigh Valley Health...

montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
thevalleyledger.com

Via of the Lehigh Valley Announced Staff Promotions and Additions

BETHLEHEM, PA (June 30, 2022) – Via of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce a staff promotion and one addition. Alivia Sinko is promoted to the Director of Community Employment. In this role, Sinko will continue to develop and maintain a culture that continuously promotes the employability of people with disabilities. The Community Employment Program provides employment opportunities based on each person’s aspirations interests, needs and skills. Sinko has been with Via for six years and holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master’s degree from Easton Stroudsburg University.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglass Township, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
City
Quakertown, PA
City
Gilbertsville, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Allentown, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
PhillyBite

Best Chester County Pennsylvania Breweries

Looking for the best places for a cold-brewed beer in Chester County, PA? There are many breweries in the area, but we've narrowed our selection to the following five. Check out our Chester County Brewery Round-up to see which one is best for you! Then, visit the breweries to experience them for yourself. And, of course, don't forget to bring your camera!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Health System#Lvhn
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to One of the Region’s 13 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are Flying Off the Market

This four-bedroom, 2,329-square-foot home at 191 Shea Lane in Glenmoore is on the market for $539,000. Despite rising interest rates, declining inventory, and high home prices that are putting off some buyers, several ZIP Codes in the Philadelphia area are still seeing homes snatched off the market in record time, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Has Clear Agenda: Promote Montgomery County for Meetings

The VFTCB is devoting resources to bring back the brisk meetings trade to Montgomery County. For the first time in the organization’s history, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) has launched a meetings-specific marketing campaign, Room for Meetings, Room for More. It is aimed at attracting corporate meetings and association conference involving weekday overnight accommodations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Sand Sculptures At Peddler’s Village Bring The Beach To Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village. But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer. At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways. This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. “Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said. And...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
bctv.org

Phoenixville Hospital Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

Phoenixville Hospital is notifying individuals whose personal health information was involved in an incident of unauthorized access. Phoenixville Hospital routinely monitors workforce members’ access to the electronic medical records maintained for the hospital’s patients. During a recent review, it was discovered that one of the hospital’s employed workforce members accessed the electronic medical records of a patient on May 1, 2022, without an apparent business reason. Upon investigation, on May 12, 2022, the hospital discovered this employee had accessed and viewed additional Phoenixville Hospital patient electronic medical records between October 2021 and May 1, 2022, without a legitimate business need related to the employee’s job duties.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line to Restrict County Line Road in Warrington and Horsham Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC is planning a lane closure between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Titus Avenue in Warrington Township, Bucks County, and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, beginning Tuesday, July 19, for pipeline maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Monday, September 12.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Four Montco Pharmacies Stand Out in Area Scarcity of COVID-19 Vaccinators for Young Children

Four Montgomery County pharmacies will now vaccinate children under five years old for COVID-19. Only a third of pharmacies in the Phila. region currently carry COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old. Of those, four vaccinators are in Montgomery County. Jason Laughlin, The Philadelphia Inquirer, rolled up his sleeves to bring the details of who’s giving shots where.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'This will give us data that we have never received': Group of residents say air samplers will reveal impact of trucks, warehouses

EASTON, Pa. – A device that measures truck emissions will help to shed light on the impact of diesel trucks and the warehouse industry, a group of concerned Northampton County residents say. At their suggestion, Northampton County Council voted Thursday to allocate $52,980 toward placing air samplers around the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

New Commercial Leasees Push KOP Town Center to Nearly 100 Percent Occupancy

The King of Prussia Town Center has reached almost full occupancy; its ability to survive the pandemic included its outdoor setting. The five owner-operators of recently leased storefronts at the KOP Town Center may consider themselves lucky to get under the wire. The retail-dining site off N. Gulph Road is nearing 100 percent occupancy, with only two storefronts currently vacant. Natalie Kostelni unlocked the details for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy