WATCH: Video shows moments before crowd runs from Lake Eola fireworks show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police released surveillance video that shows the moments before mass hysteria spread at the city’s Fireworks at the Fountain celebration at Lake Eola.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“We have not found any evidence like a shot was fired or anything like that,” Chief Orlando Rolon said.

The first part that Rolon focused on was a couple of guys in hoodies running through the crowd.

“They actually caught the attention of the people who were there. It looked odd,” Rolon said.

He then focused on a flash of light behind the crowd seconds later, which made the crowd turn around in a panic.

“People were being overly reactive to whatever was going on around them and rightfully so,” Rolon said.

That was the moment that Rolon said led to thousands of people running for their lives.

Anyone with information about what started the chaos is asked to call the police.

©2022 Cox Media Group