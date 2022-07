Even with the drop in water levels on the Red River, anglers are still connecting with fast channel cat action using sucker and goldeye for bait. DEO Photo by Brad Durick. Since last week, the Red River in Grand Forks has fallen over five feet. After just a few days off the water for the Independence Day holiday, it is like a totally different world out there as far as how things look. Looks are one thing, catfishing is another. The catfish bite has stayed very good even with the fast-falling water and now that things are leveling off again, things should actually get better than they already are.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO