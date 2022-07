Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.Ms Winfrey announced his death in his home city of Nashville, Tennesee, in an Instagram post.“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” the media mogul wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.“That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”Ms Winfrey wrote that the family had “honoured” her father at his home on 4 July with a family...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO