Henderson, TX

Abercrombie’s budget focuses on city employees

By DAN MOORE EDITOR, PUBLISHER
 3 days ago

The Henderson City Council held their annual budget workshop Thursday evening. The group consisted of Mayor Buzz Fullen, the city council, the city’s department heads and Jay Abercrombie, City Manager who led the budget workshop. Ever since Abercrombie arrived in town approximately three years ago it’s been obvious...

Burn ban issued for Rusk County

The Rusk County Commissioners issued a burn ban for all of Rusk County at Tuesday’s meeting. Even though the south end of the country received approximately ten inches of rain Saturday, the northern part of the County only received a half inch of rain. “We have had 93 outdoor...
U.S. Attorney's Office initiative aims to combat elder financial abuse

The United States Attorney’s Office is working to educate the state’s eastern district about common scams targeting senior citizens, and representatives were in Tyler on Wednesday as part of the initiative. Knowing how to recognize a scam is key to preventing these crimes, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Multiple lane closures at West Gentry, Loop 323 as police work major accident

The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major accident at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Loop 323. Officers and investigators are on scene. Multiple lanes of traffic are closed, but travel is still possible in all directions. This is an active scene and motorists are encouraged to...
Master Gardener: My gardening journey, from clay to sandy loam

Since becoming a Smith County Master Gardener in 2015, I started thinking back on when my love of gardening really blossomed. I suppose being a farmer’s daughter was certainly an early influence. Having no experience in farming and after a few years with Dow Chemical during the war years, Daddy decided to try his hand at growing rice. That was not an easy endeavor, as you can imagine, with frequent summer hurricanes “laying the crop down” at just the wrong time. I remember asking him, “Daddy, why can’t you just scoop it all up to save?” “Can’t be done after it sits in water” was his reply, so another year was lost and creditors were not very understanding. But there were many successful years and our household wanted for nothing. On the edge of the rice fields, he always had a vegetable garden and would bring in the bounty for delicious meatless suppers. He worked long, hard hours and I wish I had thanked him more often.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 6 – July 7

Deputies on Thursday arrested James Franklin Bonner, 44, of Whitehouse, on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and warrants of assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonner remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $61,500.
No major damage at Broadway Square Mall after fire causes heavy smoke, flames

A huge column of black smoke filled the sky Tuesday near the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler after a fire. Heavy smoke clouds and visible flames could be seen coming from above the building Tuesday afternoon as Tyler Fire Department firefighters quickly arrived on scene. The blaze was quickly extinguished...
