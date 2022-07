The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved. Surges around the country are attributed to variants like Omicron. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is close to authorizing an updated booster shot that targets the highly transmissible strain. In a statement the FDA wrote: "An overwhelming majority of the advisory committee voted in favor of including a SARS-CoV-2 omicron component in COVID-19 vaccines that would be used for boosters in the U.S. beginning in fall 2022." The CDC recommends a second booster of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months after the first booster for people 50 years...

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO