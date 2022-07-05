ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park shooting suspect was 'known to law enforcement'

By Grayson Quay
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFuiv_0gVMVKJz00
Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Police on Monday night apprehended a suspect who allegedly opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding dozens more.

The suspect has been identified as Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, a 22-year-old white male who releases hip-hop music under the name "Awake the Rapper." One of his songs includes the lines "I need to leave now, I need to just do it. It is my destiny, everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself," while the music video features drawings of a man aiming a rifle at unarmed people. Police said Crimo was "known to law enforcement."

Crimo reportedly fled the scene of the shooting but was captured a few hours later after a brief car chase. Authorities said criminal charges would be filed on Tuesday.

The alleged gunman's father, Bob Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park as a Republican in 2019 but lost to incumbent Nancy Rotering by a nearly three-to-one margin. Rotering told CNN that the weapon used in the shooting — which a police spokesperson described as a "high-powered rifle" — was purchased legally.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Photo emerges of Robert Crimo disguised in women’s clothes to flee Highland Park shooting

The Highland Park shooting suspect “pre-planned his attack for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing as a disguise so that he could escape the scene of the mass shooting where he had just killed six victims, according to law enforcement.Robert Crimo III, a 21-year-old local man, was arrested on Monday evening following an eight-hour manhunt, when he was spotted driving along a highway in Illinois in his mother’s car. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.Lake County Sgt Christopher Covelli said in a press conference on Tuesday that Mr Crimo was captured on video footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo while pushing baseless shooting claims

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to spreading a photoshopped photo as she doubled down on a series of baseless claims about the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The Georgia representative, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, began her bizarre assertions hours after the shooting on Monday when she suggested that suspected gunman Robert Crimo’s rampage could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants. Despite a lack of publicly available evidence indicating Mr Crimo was a drug user of any sort, Ms Greene...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hip Hop Music#Music Video#Parade#Violent Crime#Republican#Cnn
The Independent

‘Love triangle’ murder, plastic surgery, and Costa Rica escape: How top cyclist’s alleged killer evaded bungling officials for seven weeks

When Austin detectives investigating the murder of Moriah “Mo” Wilson interviewed their key suspect three days after her death, they found her to be angry and evasive.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, “turned her head and rolled her eyes in an angry manner” when asked by detective Katy Conner on 14 May about her boyfriend Colin Strickland spending time with Ms Wilson on the day of her murder 72 hours earlier, according to a police affidavit. Austin police called Ms Armstrong in for questioning after they discovered that real estate agent and part-time yoga instructor had an open misdemeanour warrant on a...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goodmorningamerica.com

Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

The 21-year-old suspect in the July Fourth parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. Seven people were killed and at least 38 people were injured when the suspect, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, allegedly opened fire on marchers and revelers, according to police. Eric Rinehart, the Lake County State Attorney, told reporters he will request a judge to hold the alleged gunman while the investigation continues.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy