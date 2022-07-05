Missing Long Island Man Found

Gary V. DeCraine Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Update:

A Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police.

Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been located, unharmed.

Original report:

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Gary V. DeCraine, 75, was last seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police.

DeCraine was driving a 2021 silver Honda Civic hatchback with New York State license plate KKM3049. He sometimes drives to area gas stations to purchase lottery tickets, police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with blond hair and an unshaven face.

He is missing part of the middle finger on his left hand, police noted.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cranberry-colored polo shirt.

Anyone with information on St. Georges’s location is asked to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.