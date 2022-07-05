ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Windsor fireworks spectator injured by 'celebratory gunfire’

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
A spectator at Windsor’s Sunday night fireworks show was injured by a bullet that somebody shot into the sky, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. at Keiser Park, where people were gathered for the town-sponsored fireworks show celebrating Fourth of July, according to a Windsor Police Department news release.

A woman was hugging a family member when she felt pain in her left arm and noticed she was bleeding through her long-sleeve shirt, according to police.

She rushed to a first aid tent, where a paramedic found a bullet inside her sleeve, and was taken to a hospital.

The bullet was attributed to “celebratory gunfire,” police said.

Witness statements and evidence indicated the bullet likely was fired from a distance, said Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which covers Windsor.

“No one saw a person shooting a gun at the park,” he said.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects have been identified.

Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-565-2185.

No other details were immediately available.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

crimevoice.com

Man nabbed for multiple alleged burglaries

Originally published as a Napa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Friday night, Napa County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 26 year old Enrique Quiros Ortiz for a series for burglaries in Napa County. The detectives, along with assistance from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau and Calistoga Police, arrested Mr. Ortiz...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Car flips over after crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A car has flipped over after a vehicle collision in Concord Thursday evening, police announced on Twitter. Minor injuries were reported, but police did not specify how many individuals were hurt. The crash happened on the intersection of Port Chicago Highway and Almond Avenue, which...
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Death in Rohnert Park Identified

A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the Rohnert Park Expressway last Friday has been identified. The man, Conrad Reynolds, was 82-years-old. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says Reynolds was not using a crosswalk. The driver, a young woman, stopped her car and cooperated with police after the collision. Investigators are working to determine if trees lining the center median of the road blocked her view of Reynolds. He started crossing the road after stepping off that median.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot and Dies at Fireworks Show in Healdsburg

Officers responding to reports of shots fired following Monday night’s fireworks show in Healdsburg, found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shots were reported at 11:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Monte Vista Avenue. Healdsburg Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Luis Enrique Gonzalez of Windsor. Investigators don’t yet have a motive or suspects but said it appeared to be a targeted shooting. It’s Healdsburg first reported homicide in three years.
HEALDSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Missing Winters Teen After Accident

Accident in Winters Occurs When Pickup Crashes Into Putah Creek. An accident near Vacaville on July 3 occurred when a pickup carrying two teenagers returning from a quinceañera celebration the night before exited the roadway and ended up in Putah Creek in Winters. Solano County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the call about the crash just after midnight near Canal Lane close to Lake Solano County Park.
WINTERS, CA
ksro.com

Spectator Hit By Stray Bullet at Windsor Fireworks Show

Police in Windsor say a spectator at the town’s fireworks show Sunday night was injured by bullet that someone had fired into the air. The woman was watching the fireworks with family at Keiser Park around 10:15 when she felt a pain in her left arm and noticed she was bleeding through her shirt. Police say a paramedic treating the woman at a first aid tent found a bullet inside the sleeve of her shirt. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening.
WINDSOR, CA
ksro.com

Elderly Man Arrested for Attempting to Rob a Bank in Sebastopol

A 75-year-old man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of trying to rob a bank in Sebastopol. He was arrested Thursday morning, as he was leaving the Wells Fargo. Investigators say he told an employee he had a note, and was there to rob the place. Someone inside the bank called 911, and officers grabbed the man as he was coming out the door. He didn’t have a weapon and wasn’t given any money.
