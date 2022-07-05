Police: Windsor fireworks spectator injured by 'celebratory gunfire’

A spectator at Windsor’s Sunday night fireworks show was injured by a bullet that somebody shot into the sky, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. at Keiser Park, where people were gathered for the town-sponsored fireworks show celebrating Fourth of July, according to a Windsor Police Department news release.

A woman was hugging a family member when she felt pain in her left arm and noticed she was bleeding through her long-sleeve shirt, according to police.

She rushed to a first aid tent, where a paramedic found a bullet inside her sleeve, and was taken to a hospital.

The bullet was attributed to “celebratory gunfire,” police said.

Witness statements and evidence indicated the bullet likely was fired from a distance, said Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which covers Windsor.

“No one saw a person shooting a gun at the park,” he said.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects have been identified.

Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-565-2185.

No other details were immediately available.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

